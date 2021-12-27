Ugandan shilling unchanged; market activity slim

KAMPALA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday amid subdued activity as most businesses stayed closed for the holidays.

At 0822 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545, the same level as Friday's close.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

