Ugandan shilling unchanged; commodity export inflows help

KAMPALA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was steady on Wednesday, with dollar inflows from commodity exporters supporting the local currency, traders said.
At 0844 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,670/3,680, unchanged from Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)
