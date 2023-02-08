World Markets

Ugandan shilling unchanged; commodity export inflows help

February 08, 2023 — 04:02 am EST

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was steady on Wednesday, with dollar inflows from commodity exporters supporting the local currency, traders said.

At 0844 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,670/3,680, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

