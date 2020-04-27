Ugandan shilling trades stable, may lose ground on importer demand

KAMPALA, April 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was unchanged on Monday but inclined on the weaker side on the back of an uptick in demand from commercial banks and importers of merchandise like raw materials and fuel.

At 0911 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,800/3,810, the same level as Friday's close.

UGX Spot Rate.....UGX=

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....UGX/1

Calculated Cross Rates..........UGXX=

Deposits.....................UGXDEPO=

Deposits & Forwards.............UGXF=

Uganda Equities Guide.......UG/EQUITY

Uganda All Share Index.........ALSIUG

Shilling background .....UGX/BKGDINFO

Ugandan Debt Guide............UG/DEBT

All Uganda Bonds.............0#UGTSY=

Uganda T-Bills..............0#UGTSYS=

Uganda Benchmark.............0#UGBMK=

Central Bank ................BOUGINDEX

Ugandan Contributor Index....UG/CONT1

Uganda Coffee Prices.......COFFEE/UG01

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.