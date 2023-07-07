Ugandan shilling trades little-changed on subdued market

KAMPALA, July 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= traded little-changed on Friday with subdued demand and supply, traders said.

At 1001 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,688/3,698, compared to Thursday's close of 3,690/3,700.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

