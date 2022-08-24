Ugandan shilling stronger on dollar inflows from commodity exporters

KAMPALA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= posted gains on Wednesday, lifted by hard-currency inflows from exporters of coffee and other commodities.

At 0916 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,815/3,825 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 3,845/3,855.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Alexander Winning)

