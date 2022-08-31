Ugandan shilling stable on low importer and banks' appetite
KAMPALA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= traded stable on Wednesday amid low appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market.
At 1133 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,800/3,810 against the dollar, the same level as Tuesday's close.
UGX Spot Rate.....UGX=
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....UGX/1
Calculated Cross Rates..........UGXX=
Deposits.....................UGXDEPO=
Deposits & Forwards.............UGXF=
Uganda Equities Guide.......UG/EQUITY
Uganda All Share Index.........ALSIUG
Shilling background .....UGX/BKGDINFO
Ugandan Debt Guide............UG/DEBT
All Uganda Bonds.............0#UGTSY=
Uganda T-Bills..............0#UGTSYS=
Uganda Benchmark.............0#UGBMK=
Central Bank ................BOUGINDEX
Ugandan Contributor Index....UG/CONT1
Uganda Coffee Prices.......COFFEE/UG01
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)
((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.