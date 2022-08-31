Ugandan shilling stable on low importer and banks' appetite

World Markets

KAMPALA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= traded stable on Wednesday amid low appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market.

At 1133 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,800/3,810 against the dollar, the same level as Tuesday's close.

