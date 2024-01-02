Ugandan shilling stable, commodity dollar inflows lend support

KAMPALA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= traded stable on Tuesday, with some inflows from exporters of coffee and tea providing support, traders said.

At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,780/3,790, the same level as Friday's close. Markets were closed on Monday for the New Year's holiday.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

