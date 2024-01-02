News & Insights

World Markets

Ugandan shilling stable, commodity dollar inflows lend support

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

January 02, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= traded stable on Tuesday, with some inflows from exporters of coffee and tea providing support, traders said.

At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,780/3,790, the same level as Friday's close. Markets were closed on Monday for the New Year's holiday.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.