Ugandan shilling stable, commodity dollar inflows help

February 19, 2024 — 05:43 am EST

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was steady on Monday with dollar inflows from tea and coffee exports meeting importer demand, traders said.

At 1033 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,870/3,880, against the dollar, unchanged from last Thursday's close. Markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

