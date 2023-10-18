News & Insights

Ugandan shilling marginally weaker on energy demand

October 18, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was marginally weaker on Wednesday, on the back of limited appetite for hard currency from energy and other importers, traders said.

At 0811 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,750/3,760, compared to Tuesday's close of 3,745/3,755.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)

