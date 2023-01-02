Ugandan shilling little-changed, biased on the weaker side

KAMPALA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was little-changed on Monday, although it was biased on the weaker side on the back of moderate demand for hard currency from merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0748 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, compared to Friday's close of 3,715/3,725.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

