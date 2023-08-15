News & Insights

World Markets

Ugandan shilling broadly stable, may weaken after c.bank rate cut

August 15, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was broadly stable on Tuesday, although a central bank decision to cut its benchmark rate would likely extend a recent weakening of the local unit, traders said.

At 1127 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, compared to Monday's close of 3,715/3,725.

On Tuesday the central bank lowered its policy rate by 50 basis points to 9.5%, its first cut since 2021, saying it needed to stimulate slowing economic growth as inflation falls.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.