Ugandan shilling broadly stable, may weaken after c.bank rate cut

KAMPALA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was broadly stable on Tuesday, although a central bank decision to cut its benchmark rate would likely extend a recent weakening of the local unit, traders said.

At 1127 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, compared to Monday's close of 3,715/3,725.

On Tuesday the central bank lowered its policy rate by 50 basis points to 9.5%, its first cut since 2021, saying it needed to stimulate slowing economic growth as inflation falls.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

