Ugandan shilling a notch firmer on offshore flows

KAMPALA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= firmed slightly on Tuesday on the back of inflows from offshore investors looking to take part in this week's Treasury auction.

At 0845 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, marginally stronger compared to Monday's close of 3,670/3,680.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)

