Ugandan politician and pop star Bobi Wine says he has been arrested

Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Ugandan presidential candidate and pop star, Bobi Wine, who is seeking to replace long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, was arrested on Wednesday while campaigning in the east of the country, he said on Twitter.

In two tweets, Wine -- whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi -- said police had violently broken into his vehicle and taken him into custody.

"The price of freedom is high but we shall certainly overcome," he said in one of the tweets.

