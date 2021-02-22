World Markets

Ugandan opposition leader Wine withdraws election result challenge

Contributor
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Published

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said on Monday he was withdrawing a court case challenging presidential election results that handed victory to incumbent Yoweri Museveni, alleging bias by Supreme Court justices hearing the case.

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said on Monday he was withdrawing a court case challenging presidential election results that handed victory to incumbent Yoweri Museveni, alleging bias by Supreme Court justices hearing the case.

"We have decided to withdraw from their court," Bobi Wine told a news conference in the capital Kampala.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has rejected the results of the January election and said he believed victory was stolen from him. A popstar and lawmaker, Wine, 39, was asking the court to overturn the results on several grounds including widespread use of violence.

Museveni, a former guerrilla leader who has led the East African country since 1986, was declared winner of the Jan. 14 election with 59% of the vote, while Wine was given 35%.

"The courts are not independent, it is clear these people (judges) are working for Mr. Museveni," Wine told reporters.

Solomon Muyita, a judiciary spokesman, told Reuters they will only respond to Wine's accusations and decision to withdraw the case when he has formally quit the case through his lawyers.

"Right now what he has done is, he has only made a political statement, as far as the records of the Supreme Court are (concerned) the case is still there," he said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Kevin Liffey and William Maclean)

((omar.mohammed@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: omar.mohammed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters