Ugandan central bank sells dollars after shilling weakens

(Updates to central bank sold dollar to support shilling)

KAMPALA, March 19 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Thursday sold an undisclosed amount of dollars for a third time in a row to limit the shilling's losses after coming under huge depreciation pressure on the back panicked demand by banks and offshore investors.

At 1151 GMT commercial banks quoted it at 3,820/3,830 as the central bank was still selling dollars in the interbank market. It closed Wednesday at 3,775/3,785.

Traders say the local currency's weakening is being fuelled by increased dollar demand from banks spooked by the global economic upheaval spurred by the coronavirus outbreak as well as offshore investors cutting positions in local assets.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

