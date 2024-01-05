Uganda working on plan to issue green bond in 2024/25 fiscal year - finance ministry

KAMPALA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Uganda is working on plans to issue green bonds in the financial year starting in July to raise money for projects the country needs to adapt to climate change, the ministry of finance said.

Green bonds have grown in popularity worldwide as policymakers and financiers seek market-driven ways to counter the effects of climate change. They are also part of a broader jump in finance linked to environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) goals.

"Climate financing is a viable option for next financial year. Focus on mobilisation of climate finance will include working out a framework for green bonds issuance," a finance ministry document laying out budget plans for the fiscal year to June 2025 and seen by Reuters on Friday showed.

The government would issue the bond via the Uganda Development Bank (UDB), a state-owned development finance lender, the document said.

It offered no further details on the planned bond, which would be Uganda's first such issuance.

Ministry officials appeared before a parliament committee on Friday to discuss the proposals with lawmakers.

Uganda would be following in the footsteps of other African countries, such as Kenya, that issued similar instruments to help finance investments crucial to mitigate climate change risks.

The East African country has been facing rising effects of climate change including failed harvests due to harsh droughts, flooding, disease outbreaks and other effects.

