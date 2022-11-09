Uganda to take over sole power distributor Umeme's operations in 2025

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Uganda will take over the country's sole power distributor Umeme Ltd UMEME.UG's operations once the company's concession to manage power distribution in the country ends in March 2025, an official said on Wednesday.

Umeme, whose shares are traded on both Uganda and Kenyan stock exchanges, secured a 20-year concession to manage the power distribution business in Uganda as a monopoly in 2005.

The agreement was expected to bring in vast private sector capital investment that would finance upgrading and expansion of the country's creaky electricity grid.

President Yoweri Museveni and other officials have however complained the firm had failed to rapidly expand the country's power grid or make electricity affordable to consumers.

Solomon Muyita, spokesperson for the ministry of energy and mineral development, said the government would not renew the concession.

"No, we are not renewing the concession. A decision has been taken for the government to take over that segment of the energy sector," Muyita told Reuters.

Muyita said an audit would be done at the termination of the contract and the government would compensate Umeme for any investments it had not recouped during the concession period.

"We want to build domestic capacity and also make sure power is not expensive for consumers," Muyita said when asked why government had decided to not renew the Umeme's concession.

Umeme spokesperson Stephen Ilungole said the company would issue a notice once it receives official communication from the government about the fate of their concession.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.