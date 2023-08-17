Uganda to hold two bond switch auctions in 2023/24 FY - Finance Ministry

KAMPALA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank will hold two Treasury bond switch auctions in the 2023/24 (July-June) fiscal year to help restructure the maturity of existing debt and manage liquidity in the domestic market, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The first of the two voluntary auctions will be conducted on Aug.23, while the second one will be held on Oct.18, the ministry said in a statement.

In the auction, holders of an existing bond that is due to mature on January 18 next year and which has a coupon of 14.0% can chose to switch part or all of their holdings into new bonds being issued in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

The ministry said the switch auction was not meant to raise any new funds and was not an indication that the government was unable to pay its debt.

The ministry did not specify the maturity of the alternative bonds that would be offered to those willing to switch.

Existing investors who choose not to participate in the switch auction will continue to receive their coupons and also redeem their principal when the bond matures in January, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Sharon Singleton)

