Uganda to borrow 600 million euros to cover 2019/20 budget deficit

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Uganda plans to borrow 600 million euros ($661 million) from international banks to plug a hole in its 2019/2020 budget after domestic revenue collections fell short by 9%, amid delays in implementation of some planned tax-generating measures.

The move could increase concerns about the East African country's growing debt stock, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned would likely surpass 50% of gross domestic product in 2021/2022. Uganda's financial year starts in July.

The IMF said in May that Uganda's debt metrics were deteriorating and it urged authorities to rein in borrowing.

The Finance Ministry said in documents posted on parliament's website that the government planned to borrow the money from a local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank and regional Trade Development Bank.

The documents said the government was facing a total shortfall of 2.5 trillion Ugandan shillings ($680 million) and the borrowing would be "to finance part of the budget deficit".

Various factors, including a delayed payment of $100 million in licence fees from a unit of South Africa's MTN group, have caused the revenue shortfall, according to the finance ministry.

For months MTN, the East African country's largest telecoms operator, and the government have been in negotiations over renewing the firm's operating licence.

The ministry said the new borrowing would add 2 percentage points to Uganda's public debt to GDP ratio, which the central bank says currently stands at 43%.

Over the last 10 years, Uganda has rapidly increased its borrowing, mostly secured from China for a range of infrastructure projects in sectors such as transport and energy.

Opposition critics have said the government is engaging in a reckless borrowing spree ahead of expected oil revenues and accused authorities of mortgaging the country's future.

Uganda expects commercial oil production to start at the earliest in 2022.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by George Obulutsa and Gareth Jones)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.