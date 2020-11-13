Uganda shilling steady, may gain from offshore flows

World Markets

The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday, and it was likely to get support from offshore investors looking to participate in next week's Treasury auction.

At 0840 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, the same level as Thursday's close.

