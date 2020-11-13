Uganda shilling steady, may gain from offshore flows

KAMPALA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling UGX= was stable on Friday, and it was likely to get support from offshore investors looking to participate in next week's Treasury auction.

At 0840 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, the same level as Thursday's close.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Duncan Miriri)

