Uganda sees total spending of $14.3 bln in 2023/24 - copy of budget speech

KAMPALA, June 15 (Reuters) - Uganda is expecting total spending of 52.7 trillion shillings ($14 billion) in the next fiscal year, an advance copy of the budget speech seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The east African nation is expected to spend 8.7 trillion shillings on external debt repayments in the fiscal year 2023/24, the budget speech showed.

($1 = 3,688.0000 Ugandan shillings)

