Uganda says it has reached deal on tax dispute, paves way for Tullow stake sale

Elias Biryabarema Reuters
KAMPALA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Uganda said on Monday it had reached a deal with international oil firms on a tax dispute, clearing the way for Britain's Tullow Oil TLW.L to revive plans to sell a stake in its assets and allow the firms to move to a final investment decision.

Hanns Kyazze, a communications specialist at the ministry of energy and mineral development, said the government had offered the companies a deal to end the dispute.

"They (firms) have now accepted that proposal and are moving on to ensure that package of proposed terms is operationalised," Kyazze told Reuters.

