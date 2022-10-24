World Markets

Uganda says 9 more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala; toll rises to 14

Uganda reported nine more Ebola cases on Sunday in its Kampala region, bringing the total number of cases to 14 in the last two days, the country's health minister said in a tweet.

"The 9 cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda district and passed on in Mulago Hospital," Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Monday.

