Uganda police say suspected rebels kill three in national park attack

Adds details, background

KAMPALA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A Ugandan national and two foreign tourists have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist rebels in a national park near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the police said on Tuesday.

"We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt," police spokesperson Fred Enanga said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bashir Hangi, spokesperson of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, said the attack took place on Tuesday evening. He did not give details on the tourists' nationalities.

Enanga said they were pursuing suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group aligned with Islamic State.

Uganda's police posted on its X account a picture of a burning four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The ADF began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s. It pledged allegiance to Islamic State in mid-2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Chris Reese and Estelle Shirbon)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.