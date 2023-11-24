News & Insights

World Markets

Uganda October coffee exports up 3% on bumper crop in southwest

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

November 24, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports in October were up 3.4% year on year, helped by a bumper crop in the southwest of the country, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of coffee beans and earnings from the shipments are one of the country's main sources of foreign exchange.

The East African country shipped 470,080 60kg bags in October, the UCDA report said.

Though volumes were up only 3.4%, the October shipments fetched $79 million for an 18% jump on the same month last year.

"The monthly coffee exports performance was higher than the previous year on account of a good crop harvest in (the) South-Western region and the prevailing good prices on the global scene," the UCDA said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by David Goodman)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.