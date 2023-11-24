Uganda October coffee exports up 3% on bumper crop in southwest

KAMPALA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports in October were up 3.4% year on year, helped by a bumper crop in the southwest of the country, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of coffee beans and earnings from the shipments are one of the country's main sources of foreign exchange.

The East African country shipped 470,080 60kg bags in October, the UCDA report said.

Though volumes were up only 3.4%, the October shipments fetched $79 million for an 18% jump on the same month last year.

"The monthly coffee exports performance was higher than the previous year on account of a good crop harvest in (the) South-Western region and the prevailing good prices on the global scene," the UCDA said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by David Goodman)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.