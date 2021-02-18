World Markets

Uganda military sentences soldiers up to three months in jail over journalist assault

Contributor
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

The Ugandan military on Thursday sentenced seven soldiers to up 90 days in jail after they were convicted of assaulting journalists who were covering an event outside a U.N. office in the capital Kampala.

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Ugandan military on Thursday sentenced seven soldiers to up 90 days in jail after they were convicted of assaulting journalists who were covering an event outside a U.N. office in the capital Kampala.

Punishment of security personnel for abuse against journalists is rare and attacks on reporters have escalated in recent months amid a crackdown on supporters of opposition leader Bobi Wine.

On Wednesday, soldiers descended on a group of journalists outside the U.N. High Commissioner of Human Rights office, beating and injuring at least 20 of them.

NTV Uganda television showed the journalists running for safety and screaming as the security personnel struck them with batons. Four of those assaulted sustained serious injuries including to the head.

The journalists were covering Wine, a pop star and lawmaker, as he delivered a petition to the office asking the United Nations to investigate human rights violations on the country including torture, abductions, illegal detentions and others.

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) said in a statement that a military disciplinary committee had tried the seven soldiers, who included a captain, convicted and given them varying sentences ranging from a severe reprimand to 90 days in jail.

Military chief, General David Muhoozi, had apologised for the incident and vowed to punish the culprits.

"Such actions are regrettable and the UPDF as a professional institution doesn't condone such acts," Muhoozi said in a statement.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has earned the wrath of President Yoweri Museveni after galvanising a large following among the country's youth and emerging as formidable political opponent.

He lost to Museveni in last month's election and rejected the result, saying there was widespread rigging that included pre-ticking of ballots, falsifying results on tally sheets, intimidating his agents and other irregularities.

He has challenged the results in court.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Angus MacSwan)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters