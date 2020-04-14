World Markets

Uganda loses power nationwide after hydropower dams clogged -ministry

Elias Biryabarema Reuters
KAMPALA, April 14 (Reuters) - Uganda lost power countrywide on Tuesday after weeds clogged the intake of water at its three largest hydropower dams which generate most of the country's electricity, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

It happened just as President Yoweri Museveni was getting ready to address the nation as its 14-day national lockdown to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak is set to expire.

Uganda has confirmed 54 cases of the COVID-19 disease, according to the ministry of health.

"We have lost generation nationwide," the Ministry of Energy said on its Facebook page.

"The water weed island migrated last night and has caused choking/clogging of intake gates for Nalubaale, Kiira and Bujagali and the three have tripped."

The ministry said it was working to restore power from alternative power plants.

"Power agencies are working around the clock to ensure power is on and running," the ministry said.

