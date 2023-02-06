Uganda holds key rate, expects inflation rise to be short-lived

Adds details

KAMPALA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate UGCBIR=ECI at 10.0% on Monday, its deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego said, adding that an increase in inflation in January was expected to be short-lived.

It is the second time in a row that the bank has held the interest rate, after raising it by 1 percentage point in October.

Inflation was 10.4% year-on-year in January from 10.2% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning)

