News & Insights

World Markets

Uganda holds key interest rate to consolidate inflation drop

June 13, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, June 13 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Tuesday maintained its key lending rate at 10.0% UGCBIR=ECI, saying it wanted to keep policy tight to consolidate a drop in inflation.

Inflation UGCPIY=ECI fell to 6.2% year-on-year in May from 8.0% a month earlier.

"The current monetary policy stance remains appropriate to consolidate the gains made and restore price stability while supporting economic growth," Atingi-Ego said.

The deputy governor said a stable exchange rate and lower food prices had helped inflation fall and that the bank expected that inflation would continue to decline.

Uganda's economic growth is forecast to be in a range of 6%-6.5% in the 2023-24 fiscal year, up from an estimated 5.5%-6.0% in 2022-23, Atingi-Ego said.

The finance ministry forecasts the economy will grow 6% in 2023-24 from 5.5% in 2022-23, lifted by investments in the petroleum industry ahead of planned commercial crude on production in 2025.

Reflecting on the medium-term outlook, Atingi-Ego said transportation, manufacturing and construction were also seen driving growth.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Writing by George Obulutsa, Editing by Alexander Winning and Ed Osmond)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.