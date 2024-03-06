News & Insights

Uganda hikes key rate at special monetary policy meeting

March 06, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

KAMPALA, March 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Wednesday raised its key lending rate UGCBIR=ECIby 50 basis points to 10.00%, citing depreciation of the local currencyand inflationary pressures.

The decision came at a special Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting called after the shilling UGX= hit an all-time low against the dollar late last month.

At its previous three MPC meetings, the Bank of Uganda had kept its Central Bank Rate unchanged at 9.50%.

The shilling is down about 3% against the dollar so far this year, after hitting a record low of 3,955/3,965 to the U.S. currency on Feb. 26, LSEG data show.

