Uganda health ministry confirms Ebola outbreak

Contributors
George Obulutsa Reuters
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA

KAMPALA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Uganda has confirmed an outbreak of Ebola in the country's Mubende district, its health ministry said on Tuesday on Twitter.

The ministry said the confirmed case was a 24-year-old man who showed symptoms and later died.

