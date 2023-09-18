News & Insights

World Markets

Uganda exported record volume of coffee in August, regulator says

September 18, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Uganda exported its largest monthly volume of coffee on record in August, the state regulator said on Monday, following an abundant harvest in the country's southwest and high prices that motivated growers to release bean stocks.

Uganda is Africa's largest coffee exporter followed by Ethiopia, and predominantly cultivates the robusta variety.

In August, the east African country exported 743,517 60-kilogram bags, worth $121.64 million in total, according to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

August's exports were 48.2% higher than the volume shipped in the same month in 2022, UCDA said.

It attributed the surge to "a good crop harvest in south-western region and the prevailing good prices on the global scene, which prompted exporters to release their stocks."

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.