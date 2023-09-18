Uganda exported record volume of coffee in August, regulator says

KAMPALA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Uganda exported its largest monthly volume of coffee on record in August, the state regulator said on Monday, following an abundant harvest in the country's southwest and high prices that motivated growers to release bean stocks.

Uganda is Africa's largest coffee exporter followed by Ethiopia, and predominantly cultivates the robusta variety.

In August, the east African country exported 743,517 60-kilogram bags, worth $121.64 million in total, according to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

August's exports were 48.2% higher than the volume shipped in the same month in 2022, UCDA said.

It attributed the surge to "a good crop harvest in south-western region and the prevailing good prices on the global scene, which prompted exporters to release their stocks."

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

