News & Insights

World Markets

Uganda estimates it will pay Umeme $225 mln when its power concession ends

Credit: REUTERS/James Akena

January 04, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Uganda estimates it will pay power distributor Umeme Limited UMEME.UG about $225 million to allow the utility to recoup its investments in the national grid after its concession ends in March 2025, a top energy ministry official said.

Umeme, which is listed on both Uganda and the neighbouring Kenyan bourses, has been running a 20-year power concession in Uganda that started in 2005.

The Ugandan government declined the firm's request to extend its concession when it ends next year. The concession's terms require the government to pay Umeme all unrecovered capital investments when the agreement ends.

"Today we do have an idea of how much the buy-out amount is ... approximately we are in the tune of about $225 million," Irene Batebe, the permanent secretary for the ministry of energy and mineral development told private broadcaster NTV Uganda late on Wednesday night.

It was the first time the government was signalling how much Umeme was likely to earn in unrecouped investments.

Batebe added the government's auditor general would do a final review of Umeme's investments in the national power grid to determine a final amount to be paid out to the firm.

The government also plans to contract a private company for a joint venture with the state-owned Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) to operate the grid after Umeme's concession ends, Batebe said.

Procurement of the private sector operator would be a competitive process, and UEDCL would retain majority shareholding in the partnership, she said.

Uganda has an estimated power generation capacity of about 1,400 megawatts.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.