Uganda confirms 109 Ebola cases, 30 deaths - health minister

NAIROBI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 109 and the outbreak has claimed 30 lives, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Wednesday.

Fifteen of the confirmed cases were among health workers, of whom six had died, Aceng told a news conference.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.