Uganda coffee shipments down in November as rain delays harvest

KAMPALA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports declined by 4.8% in November from a year earlier as heavy rains delayed harvesting and disrupted the drying process, the state-run regulator said on Wednesday.

Shipments totalled 425,526 60-kilogram bags, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

"This was partly on account of the harvest season that has (been) delayed due to the rains that also delayed drying of the newly harvested coffee," the UCDA said.

Uganda is Africa's biggest exporter of coffee followed by Ethiopia, and earnings from the crop are a major source of hard currency for the east African country.

The country earns nearly a billion dollars from exports of coffee annually, according to UCDA data.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Jason Neely)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.