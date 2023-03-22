Commodities

Uganda coffee exports up 6% on higher prices - UCDA

March 22, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

KAMPALA, March 22 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports surged 6% in February from the same period a year earlier, as higher prices pushed traders to release larger volumes of stocks from their warehouses, a state-run sector regulator said on Wednesday.

The east African country shipped a total of 478,646 60-kilogram bags of beans in February, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said on Wednesday.

"This was mainly driven by exporters who off-loaded coffee from their warehouses as the global robusta market started correcting upwards," UCDA said.

Uganda is Africa's largest coffee exporter followed by Ethiopia, and mainly cultivates the robusta variety.

