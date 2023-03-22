Uganda coffee exports up 6% on higher prices - UCDA

KAMPALA, March 22 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports surged 6% in February from the same period a year earlier, as higher prices pushed traders to release larger volumes of stocks from their warehouses, a state-run sector regulator said on Wednesday.

The east African country shipped a total of 478,646 60-kilogram bags of beans in February, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said on Wednesday.

"This was mainly driven by exporters who off-loaded coffee from their warehouses as the global robusta market started correcting upwards," UCDA said.

Uganda is Africa's largest coffee exporter followed by Ethiopia, and mainly cultivates the robusta variety.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland, Kirsten Donovan)

