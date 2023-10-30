Uganda coffee exports surge 12.8% in September -regulator

KAMPALA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports surged 12.8% in September, compared to the same month last year, partly boosted by a good harvest in some parts of the country, the state regulator has reported.

Uganda is Africa's biggest exporter of coffee and predominantly cultivates the robusta variety, which is cheaper and has a higher caffeine content than the arabica bean.

Shipments of the beans in September were 577,073 60-kilogramme bags, which was 12.8% higher than volumes exported in the same month last year, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The surge in shipments "was partly on account of a good crop harvest in south-western region and the prevailing good prices on the global scene which prompted exporters to release their stocks", UCDA said.

Total shipments in the 2022/2023 (October-September) coffee year were 6.14 million bags, 5% higher than volumes exported in the previous period, UCDA said.

Uganda earned nearly a billion dollars from exports in the latest coffee year, according to UCDA.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

