Uganda coffee exports surge 12.8% in September -regulator

Credit: REUTERS/Staff Photographer

October 30, 2023 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters

KAMPALA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports surged 12.8% in September, compared to the same month last year, partly boosted by a good harvest in some parts of the country, the state regulator has reported.

Uganda is Africa's biggest exporter of coffee and predominantly cultivates the robusta variety, which is cheaper and has a higher caffeine content than the arabica bean.

Shipments of the beans in September were 577,073 60-kilogramme bags, which was 12.8% higher than volumes exported in the same month last year, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The surge in shipments "was partly on account of a good crop harvest in south-western region and the prevailing good prices on the global scene which prompted exporters to release their stocks", UCDA said.

Total shipments in the 2022/2023 (October-September) coffee year were 6.14 million bags, 5% higher than volumes exported in the previous period, UCDA said.

Uganda earned nearly a billion dollars from exports in the latest coffee year, according to UCDA.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
