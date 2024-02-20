Uganda coffee export volumes decline in January but earnings rise - UCDA

KAMPALA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Uganda's coffee exports were slightly lower in January than the same month last year, although earnings from the crop jumped 27% due to higher global prices, the state-run sector regulator said.

The east African country shipped 481,586 60-kilogram bags, down 2.5% compared to volumes shipped in January 2023, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

Earnings from the major foreign exchange earner rose to $85.6 million in January 2024, the UCDA said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Alexander Winning)

((elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.