Uganda central bank leaves policy rate unchanged at 7%

KAMPALA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Monday maintained its benchmark rate at 7%, extending its loose policy stance to keep credit flowing faster and jumpstart an economy battered by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

At the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the central Bank of Uganda (BoU) slashed its policy rate by 200 basis points between April and June to cushion the economy from the effects of the pandemic.

This is the third time the BoU is leaving the rate unchanged since then.

"There is need for monetary policy to remain accommodative until the economy sustainably normalises," BoU said in a statement.

Economic recovery, the bank said, was gaining momentum as activities in some sectors pick up pace after the loosening of the anti-coronavirus lockdown, adding that growth would be above 3% in the financial year 2020-21.

Uganda implemented one of Africa's tightest lockdowns that included the shuttering of borders, closure of schools, a dusk to dawn curfew and the closing down of all but the most essential businesses.

"The recent news on COVID-19 vaccine development is reassuring and presents positive prospects," the bank said, adding that weather-related natural disasters, trade protectionism and increased non-performing loans were among factors that still posed risks to the economic outlook.

