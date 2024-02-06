Uganda central bank keeps policy rate at 9.5%

Adds context on inflation and last rate decision, paragraphs 2-4

KAMPALA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Tuesday maintained its key lending rate UGCBIR=ECI at 9.5%.

At its last monetary policy meeting in December, the Bank of Uganda also left the rate unchanged, saying that although inflation had bottomed out there were still significant uncertainties on the horizon.

The bank last cut its policy rate by 50 basis points in August after year-on-year inflation UGCPIY=ECI fell below 5% in June last year.

Inflation has remained below 5%, rising slightly to 2.8% in January from 2.6% in December on transport and food prices.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.