Uganda central bank keeps policy rate at 9.5%

February 06, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

KAMPALA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Tuesday maintained its key lending rate UGCBIR=ECI at 9.5%.

At its last monetary policy meeting in December, the Bank of Uganda also left the rate unchanged, saying that although inflation had bottomed out there were still significant uncertainties on the horizon.

The bank last cut its policy rate by 50 basis points in August after year-on-year inflation UGCPIY=ECI fell below 5% in June last year.

Inflation has remained below 5%, rising slightly to 2.8% in January from 2.6% in December on transport and food prices.

