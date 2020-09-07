Uganda central bank introduces primary dealers in government debt market

KAMPALA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank will limit direct investor participation in the primary market for government securities to boost trading in the secondary market, it said on Monday.

It appointed seven commercial banks as primary dealers, giving them the right to buy government securities in the primary market for bids above 200 million Ugandan shillings ($54,303.56).

"Competitive bidding in the primary market for government securities shall be limited to only primary dealer banks," the bank said in a statement, adding that plan will begin on Oct. 1.

($1 = 3,683.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Duncan Miriri, William Maclean)

