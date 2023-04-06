Uganda central bank holds key lending rate

Adds detail, context in paragraphs 1-3

KAMPALA, April 6 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Thursday held its key lending UGCBIR=ECI rate at 10.0%, saying the near-term risks to the inflation outlook remained elevated.

The decision, announced by deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego at a news conference, is the third time in a row the bank has kept its main policy rate unchanged.

Inflation UGCPIY=ECI fell to 9.0% year-on-year in March from 9.2% a month earlier.

(Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning)

