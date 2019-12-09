World Markets

Uganda central bank holds its key lending rate at 9.0%

Elias Biryabarema Reuters
KAMPALA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Uganda central bank held its key lending rate UGCBIR=ECI at 9.0% on Monday, its governor said, adding that economic activity was moderating.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that a combination of slowing global economic activity and domestic factors like falling tourism and export earnings in the first 10 months of this year were expected to contribute to slowing economic performance.

