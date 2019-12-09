Uganda central bank holds its key lending rate at 9.0%

KAMPALA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Uganda central bank held its key lending rate UGCBIR=ECI at 9.0% on Monday, its governor said, adding that economic activity was moderating.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that a combination of slowing global economic activity and domestic factors like falling tourism and export earnings in the first 10 months of this year were expected to contribute to slowing economic performance.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa)

