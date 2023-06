KAMPALA, June 13 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Tuesday held its key lending rate UGCBIR=ECI at 10.0%, its deputy governor said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.