Uganda central bank cuts its key lending rate to 9.0%

Adds governor's quote, inflation

KAMPALA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate <UGCBIR=ECI to 9.0% on Monday from 10.0% after economic activity slackened, its governor said.

The cut marks the first time policymakers have changed the rate since a 100 basis points hike in October last year. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the bank's governor, said a benign outlook for inflation had also provided room for easing.

"Economic activity seems to have slackened in the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018," Tumusiime-Mutebile said.

The bank targets a medium-term core inflation rate of 5%.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.