World Markets

Uganda central bank cuts its key lending rate to 9.0%

Contributor
Elias Biryabarema Reuters
Published

Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate to 9.0% on Monday from 10.0% after economic activity slackened, its governor said.

Adds governor's quote, inflation

KAMPALA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate <UGCBIR=ECI to 9.0% on Monday from 10.0% after economic activity slackened, its governor said.

The cut marks the first time policymakers have changed the rate since a 100 basis points hike in October last year. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the bank's governor, said a benign outlook for inflation had also provided room for easing.

"Economic activity seems to have slackened in the first half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018," Tumusiime-Mutebile said.

The bank targets a medium-term core inflation rate of 5%.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular