Uganda cenbank converts $98 mln worth of bonds due in June into longer tenors

KAMPALA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank said on Wednesday it had converted a total of 345.9 billion shillings ($98.35 million) worth of Treasury bonds that were due to mature in June into longer tenors that will now fall due between 2023 and 2040.

Investors holding bonds that were due to mature on June 9 were invited last week to place bids for an auction converting their bonds into the longer dated tenors.

The bank said in a statement it received bids worth 576.4 billion shillings.

Uganda has not given a reason for converting the bonds, which effectively postpones payments on the debt, but the move comes as the government struggles to repay a soaring public debt pile which ballooned 27% to $19.5 bln in the year to June 2021.

($1 = 3,517.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)

