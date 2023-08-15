News & Insights

Uganda c.bank lowers policy rate to 9.5% as inflation falls

August 15, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

KAMPALA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank on Tuesday lowered its key lending rate to 9.5% from 10.0% UGCBIR=ECI, as inflation has fallen sharply since the start of the year.

The decision, announced by Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego at a news conference, follows four monetary policy meetings where the rate was left unchanged.

It is the first time the bank has cut its policy rate since 2021.

Inflation UGCPIY=ECI fell to 3.9% year-on-year in July, down from 10.4% in January and a peak of 10.7% in October last year.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)

