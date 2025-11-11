UG Q3 Profit Falls Y/Y on Weak Cosmetics Sales, Stock Declines 10%

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. UG have declined 10% since reporting earnings for the third quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% rise over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has lost 16% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.5% fall.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, United-Guardian’s net sales fell 26% to $2.26 million from $3.06 million a year earlier. Net income dropped to $268,441 from $865,484, with earnings per share plummeting 68% to 6 cents from 19 cents. For the first nine months of 2025, net sales declined 22% to $7.58 million from $9.71 million, while net income fell to $1.46 million from $2.75 million, and the EPS decreased about 47% to 32 cents from 60 cents.

Revenue Mix & Other Key Metrics

The weakness in the quarter was concentrated in United-Guardian’s cosmetic ingredients business, which management identifies as the main driver of the year-over-year sales decline. In contrast, the company reported that sales of pharmaceutical products and medical lubricants increased 10% and 6%, respectively, over the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024.

Management links the cosmetic softness to reduced purchases by Ashland Specialty Ingredients (“ASI”), the company’s largest marketing partner for cosmetic ingredients. ASI has been contending with tariff and geopolitical challenges in Asia, which have encouraged some end-customers to shift toward lower-priced local suppliers. As a result, ASI has been working down excess inventory and has ordered less from United-Guardian this year, weighing heavily on the cosmetics category and UG’s overall sales.

United-Guardian mentioned that these pressures translated into lower income from operations, which fell to $215,072 in the quarter from $949,128 a year earlier, and to $1.52 million for the nine months from $3.09 million in 2024. Other income, including investment income and gains on marketable securities, also declined modestly year over year, dampening the bottom-line results.

Management Commentary & Strategic Initiatives

United-Guardian’s president Donna Vigilante emphasized that the company still sees underlying strength in its pharmaceutical and medical businesses despite the cosmetic headwinds. She noted that ASI is confident that it would be able to regain market share by offering more competitive pricing, suggesting that some of the current weakness could be cyclical and tied to channel destocking.

Management also highlighted several growth initiatives. A key focus is on Renacidin, the company’s most important pharmaceutical product. United-Guardian is working with an external pharmaceutical consultant to secure placement of Renacidin on additional drug formularies, which it believes can “significantly increase sales” over the coming years.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, the company’s MD&A outlines steps taken to expand its sexual wellness and personal care portfolio. United-Guardian entered a strategic distribution arrangement with Brenntag Specialties in late 2023 to support a new line of sexual wellness ingredients in the United States and several international markets, and it has expanded its relationship with Azelis Group in Europe and is adding South Korea as a territory for another distributor. These moves are intended to diversify revenue sources and broaden the company’s geographic reach.

Factors Behind Margin & Earnings Pressure

There are several factors that compressed profitability in the latest quarter. Cost of sales increased as a percentage of net sales, reflecting both product-mix shifts and a challenging pricing environment. With cosmetic ingredients — a historically important contributor — under pressure, the company faced a less favorable margin mix and greater reliance on lower-margin product lines.

Operating expenses rose year over year, in part due to higher professional fees and other corporate expenses. Research and development spending also increased from the prior-year quarter and in the past nine months, as United-Guardian continued to fund product initiatives. While these investments may support longer-term growth, they added to the near-term drag on earnings.

Other income items provided less support than in 2024. Investment income and gains on marketable securities were lower in the quarter and for the first nine months of 2025, moderating the contribution from the company’s sizable cash and marketable securities portfolio. The effective tax rate was around 20%, similar to the prior year. Therefore, tax effects did not offset the operational shortfall in any meaningful way.

View

United-Guardian did not issue numerical guidance for the remainder of 2025. However, management’s comments point to a cautiously optimistic outlook. The company is counting on ASI’s efforts to restore competitiveness and market share in Asia, and its distribution expansions to stabilize and eventually grow cosmetic ingredients sales. At the same time, management is focused on building Renacidin into a larger revenue contributor through expanded formulary access and on leveraging new marketing agreements for its personal care products.

While these initiatives are still in progress and subject to the usual industry and macroeconomic risks, they suggest that the current earnings weakness is driven more by external demand and channel-inventory dynamics than by an erosion of the company’s product portfolio.

Other Developments

United-Guardian continued its longstanding practice of returning cash to shareholders through dividends, declaring and paying out cash dividends during the first nine months of 2025, including a 35 cents per share dividend earlier in the year.

