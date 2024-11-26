UG Healthcare Corp. Holds Annual General Meeting

UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd. (SG:8K7) has released an update.
UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where key business and financial performance for the fiscal year ending June 2024 were discussed. Shareholders were given the opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership through questions and a voting process was carried out via a poll. This event underscores UG Healthcare’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.
