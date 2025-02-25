$UFPT stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UFPT stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,431,781 of trading volume.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UFPT:

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN sold 647 shares for an estimated $227,938

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

